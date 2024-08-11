NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants waived DB Kaleb Hayes and RB Jacob Saylors
  • Giants activated OT Evan Neal from the PUP list

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets signed TE Neal Johnson
  • Jets waived LB Jimmy Ciarlo with an injury designation

Lions

  • Lions waived OT Connor Galvin with an injury designation
  • Lions placed DE Nate Lynn on injured reserve
  • Lions signed LB Abraham Beauplan and G Jamacro Jones

Panthers

Ravens

Steelers

  • Steelers activated DE Dean Lowry from the PUP list

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply