NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/11

Bears
- Bears waived RB Demetric Felton
- Bears signed DT Jaylon Hutching
Eagles
- Eagles released LB Shaquille Quarterman
- Eagles signed DB Caden Sterns
Falcons
- Falcons waived QB Nathan Rourke
- Falcons signed RB Spencer Brown, WR Jakeem Grant, and QB John Paddock
- Falcons placed LB Bralen Trice and DB Harrison Hand on injured reserve
Giants
- Giants waived DB Kaleb Hayes and RB Jacob Saylors
- Giants activated OT Evan Neal from the PUP list
Jaguars
- Jaguars released LB Ty Summers
- Jaguars signed DB Tashaun Gipson
Jets
- Jets signed TE Neal Johnson
- Jets waived LB Jimmy Ciarlo with an injury designation
Lions
- Lions waived OT Connor Galvin with an injury designation
- Lions placed DE Nate Lynn on injured reserve
- Lions signed LB Abraham Beauplan and G Jamacro Jones
Panthers
- Panthers signed G Jack Anderson, DT Walter Palmore, WR Tayvion Robinson, and OT Tyler Smith
- Panthers waived DB Willie Drew, K Harrison Mevis, and RB Jaden Shirden
- Panthers waived WR Deven Thompkins with an injury designation
Ravens
- Ravens waived G Tykeem Doss and LS Randen Plattner
- Ravens signed P Jack Browning and WR Anthony Miller
Steelers
- Steelers activated DE Dean Lowry from the PUP list
