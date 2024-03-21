NFL Transactions: Thursday 3/21

49ers
- Signed LB Ezekiel Turner
Broncos
- Re-signed LB Justin Strnad
Cardinals
- Released S Qwuantrezz Knight
Commanders
- Signed CB James Pierre
Dolphins
- Re-signed WR River Cracraft
- Re-signed WR Braxton Berrios
Eagles
- Signed WR Parris Campbell
Jets
- Re-signed DT Solomon Thomas
Lions
- Released CB Cameron Sutton with a post-June 1 designation
Panthers
- Signed WR David Moore
Patriots
- Signed S Jaylinn Hawkins
- Re-signed WR Kendrick Bourne
Rams
- Re-signed LB Christian Rozeboom
Ravens
- Signed OT Josh Jones
- Re-signed LB Chris Board
- Re-signed DB Arthur Maulet
Texans
- Re-signed WR Steven Sims
