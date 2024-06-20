NFL Transactions: Thursday 6/20

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

  • Broncos waived LB Alec Mock
  • Broncos signed DT Dondrea Tillman

Browns

  • Browns waived DE Lonnie Phelps

Chargers

Falcons

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets waived OT Vitaliy Gurman
  • Jets signed G Kohl Levao

Packers

Saints

Steelers

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply