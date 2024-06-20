NFL Transactions: Thursday 6/20

Broncos
- Broncos waived LB Alec Mock
- Broncos signed DT Dondrea Tillman
Browns
- Browns waived DE Lonnie Phelps
Chargers
- Chargers signed second-round WR Ladd McConkey
Falcons
- Falcons waived OT Nolan Potter and DT Willington Previlon
- Falcons signed DT Prince Emili and OT Jaryd Jones-Smith
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived WR Kyric McGowan
- Jaguars signed WR Denzel Mims
Jets
- Jets waived OT Vitaliy Gurman
- Jets signed G Kohl Levao
Packers
- Packers waived K Jack Podlesny
- Packers claimed K James Turner off waivers from the Lions
Saints
- Saints waived DE Nathan Latu
- Saints signed DB Mac McCain and DB Roderic Teamer
Steelers
- Steelers waived DB Trenton Thompson
