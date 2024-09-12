NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/12

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Browns

  • Placed RB Myles Harden on injured reserve.
  • Signed LB Michael Barrett to their practice squad.

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Signed TEs Kevin Foelsch and Jack Stoll to their practice squad.
  • Released DB Caden Sterns from their practice squad.

Jaguars

Jets

