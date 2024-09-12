NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/12

Bills
- Elevated DE Kingsley Jonathan to their active roster.
Browns
- Placed RB Myles Harden on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Michael Barrett to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Elevated WR Robbie Chosen to their active roster.
Eagles
- Signed TEs Kevin Foelsch and Jack Stoll to their practice squad.
- Released DB Caden Sterns from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Signed DB Tre Flowers to their active roster.
- Placed DB Tyson Campbell on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Andre Chachere to their practice squad.
Jets
- Signed C Connor McGovern to their practice squad.
- Released RB Xazavian Valladay from their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!