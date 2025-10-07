NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/7

49ers
- Released DB Jaylen Mahoney from their practice squad.
Bears
- Designated DE Austin Booker and RB Travis Homer to return from injured reserve.
Bengals
- Released QB Brett Rypien from their active roster.
- Signed DL Howard Cross to their practice squad.
- Released QB Mike White from their practice squad.
- Acquired QB Joe Flacco and a 2026 sixth-round pick (from the Lions) from the Browns in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.
Bills
- Signed CB Jalen Kimber and LB Baylon Spector to their practice squad.
- Released LB Otis Reese from their practice squad.
Browns
- Traded QB Joe Flacco and a 2026 sixth-round pick (from the Lions) to the Bengals in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.
- Placed CB Ameer Speed on the practice squad injured list.
Buccaneers
- Signed RB Owen Wright to their practice squad.
- Released OL Iosua Opeta from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Released DB Patrick McMorris from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed OL Josh Kaltenberger and WR Jalen Reagor to their practice squad.
- Released OL Michael Dunn and LB Kana’i Mauga from their practice squad.
Colts
- Signed K Michael Badgley to their active roster.
- Placed K Spencer Shrader on injured reserve.
- Placed CB Mike Hilton on the practice squad injured list.
Cowboys
- Signed S Julius Wood to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Designated DL Ta’Quon Graham to return from injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Placed TE Brenton Strange on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Tim Jones to their practice squad.
- Released WR Erik Ezukanma from their practice squad.
Jets
- Signed WR Isaiah Williams to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Signed CB Keion Crossen and OL Darrian Dalcourt to their practice squad.
- Released DB Israel Mukuamu and WR Aiden Williams from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Signed RB Jashaun Corbin to their practice squad.
- Released OL Royce Newman from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Released LB Germaine Pratt from their active roster.
- Signed P Brad Robbins to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Signed DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad.
- Released NT Josh Tupou from their practice squad.
Saints
- Waived WR Velus Jones from their practice squad.
- Signed CB Michael Davis to their active roster.
- Signed WR Ronnie Bell and TE Moliki Matavao to their practice squad.
- Released OL Sataoa Laumea, QB Tommy Mellott, and LB Garrett Nelson from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed RB Raheem Blackshear to their practice squad.
- Released LB Ja’Whaun Bentley from their practice squad.
Texans
- Signed DL Marlon Davidson to their practice squad.
Titans
- Waived WR Treylon Burks from their practice squad.
- Released LB Alex Johnson from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Released OT Matt Waletzko from their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!