NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

  • Released QB Brett Rypien from their active roster.
  • Signed DL Howard Cross to their practice squad.
  • Released QB Mike White from their practice squad.
  • Acquired QB Joe Flacco and a 2026 sixth-round pick (from the Lions) from the Browns in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Bills

  • Signed CB Jalen Kimber and LB Baylon Spector to their practice squad.
  • Released LB Otis Reese from their practice squad.

Browns

  • Traded QB Joe Flacco and a 2026 sixth-round pick (from the Lions) to the Bengals in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.
  • Placed CB Ameer Speed on the practice squad injured list.

Buccaneers

  • Signed RB Owen Wright to their practice squad.
  • Released OL Iosua Opeta from their practice squad.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Signed OL Josh Kaltenberger and WR Jalen Reagor to their practice squad.
  • Released OL Michael Dunn and LB Kana’i Mauga from their practice squad.

Colts

Cowboys

Falcons

  • Designated DL Ta’Quon Graham to return from injured reserve.

Jaguars

Jets

Panthers

  • Signed CB Keion Crossen and OL Darrian Dalcourt to their practice squad.
  • Released DB Israel Mukuamu and WR Aiden Williams from their practice squad.

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

  • Signed DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad.
  • Released NT Josh Tupou from their practice squad.

Saints

Steelers

  • Signed RB Raheem Blackshear to their practice squad.
  • Released LB Ja’Whaun Bentley from their practice squad.

Texans

Titans

  • Waived WR Treylon Burks from their practice squad.
  • Released LB Alex Johnson from their practice squad.

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply