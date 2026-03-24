NFL Transactions: Tuesday 3/24

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Browns

Buccaneers

Commanders

Eagles

  • Eagles signed DB J.T. Gray.
  • Eagles acquired QB Andy Dalton from the Panthers for a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.

Giants

Lions

Panthers

  • Panthers signed LB Nick Hampton, RB A.J. Dillon, and TE Feleipe Franks.
  • Panthers traded QB Andy Dalton to the Eagles for a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.

Seahawks

Steelers

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply