NFL Transactions: Tuesday 3/24

49ers
- 49ers signed G Robert Jones and RB Patrick Taylor.
Browns
- Browns signed DT Sam Kamara and WR Tylan Wallace.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed LB Christian Rozeboom.
Commanders
- Commanders signed T Foster Sarell.
Eagles
- Eagles signed DB J.T. Gray.
- Eagles acquired QB Andy Dalton from the Panthers for a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.
Giants
- Giants signed LS Zach Triner.
Lions
- Lions signed QB Teddy Bridgewater.
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Nick Hampton, RB A.J. Dillon, and TE Feleipe Franks.
- Panthers traded QB Andy Dalton to the Eagles for a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DB D’Anthony Bell and DB Shemar Jean-Charles.
Steelers
- Steelers signed C Brock Hoffman and RB Travis Homer.
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