NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Signed DT Angelo Blackson to their practice squad.
  • Released DT Tyler Manoa from the practice squad.

Colts

Commanders

  • Signed K Austin Seibert.
  • Signed T Anim Dankwah to their practice squad.

Eagles

  • Signed WR Danny Gray and DB A.J. Woods to their practice squad.
  • Released TE Kevin Foelsch and DB Caden Sterns from their practice squad.

Falcons

Giants

  • Signed FB Jakob Johnson.
  • Signed T Cade Mays to their practice squad.
  • Released T Marcellus Johnson from the practice squad.

Jaguars

Packers

  • Signed TE Johnny Lumpkin and WR T.J. Luther to their practice squad.
  • Released RB La’Mical Perine and WR Jalen Wayne from the practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Signed NT Jaquelin Roy to their practice squad.
  • Released G Jerome Carvin from the practice squad.

Raiders

Rams

  • Signed T Ty Nsekhe to their practice squad.
  • Released T Blake Larson and DB Jason Taylor from the practice squad.

Ravens

  • Waived WR Isaiah Washington from injured reserve.
  • Elevated DB Ka’Dar Hollman and RB John Kelly to their active roster.
  • Signed LB Josh Ross to their active roster.
  • Placed RB Rasheen Ali on injured reserve.

Titans

  • Waived LB JoJo Domann from injured reserve with a settlement.

