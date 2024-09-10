NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/10

Buccaneers
- Signed DB Keenan Isaac.
- Placed DB Bryce Hall on injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Signed DT Angelo Blackson to their practice squad.
- Released DT Tyler Manoa from the practice squad.
Colts
- Placed DB Julius Brents on injured reserve.
Commanders
- Signed K Austin Seibert.
- Signed T Anim Dankwah to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Signed WR Danny Gray and DB A.J. Woods to their practice squad.
- Released TE Kevin Foelsch and DB Caden Sterns from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Signed OT Brandon Parker.
Giants
- Signed FB Jakob Johnson.
- Signed T Cade Mays to their practice squad.
- Released T Marcellus Johnson from the practice squad.
Jaguars
- Signed DB Zech McPhearson to their practice squad.
Packers
- Signed TE Johnny Lumpkin and WR T.J. Luther to their practice squad.
- Released RB La’Mical Perine and WR Jalen Wayne from the practice squad.
Panthers
- Waived LB Jamie Sheriff.
- Signed RB Mike Boone and CB Lonnie Johnson to their active roster.
- Placed DL Derrick Brown on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Azizi Hearn and DE DeShawn Williams to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Signed NT Jaquelin Roy to their practice squad.
- Released G Jerome Carvin from the practice squad.
Raiders
- Signed LB K’Lavon Chaisson and DB Kyu Blu Kelly to their practice squad.
Rams
- Signed T Ty Nsekhe to their practice squad.
- Released T Blake Larson and DB Jason Taylor from the practice squad.
Ravens
- Waived WR Isaiah Washington from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Ka’Dar Hollman and RB John Kelly to their active roster.
- Signed LB Josh Ross to their active roster.
- Placed RB Rasheen Ali on injured reserve.
Titans
- Waived LB JoJo Domann from injured reserve with a settlement.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!