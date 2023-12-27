NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/27

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Bills

  • Bills activated DB Kaiir Elam from injured reserve.

Broncos

  • Broncos signed DB Keidron Smith to their practice squad.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers designated DT Mike Greene to return from injured reserve.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed DT Phil Hoskins to their active roster.
  • Cardinals designated DT Leki Fotu to return from injured rserve.
  • Cardinals signed LB Caleb Johnson and DT Jacob Slade to their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Chargers signed QB Maxx Duggan to their practice squad.

Commanders

Cowboys

Falcons

  • Falcons signed OT Ryan Swoboda to their practice squad.

Jaguars

  • Jaguars designated OT Cam Robinson to return from injured reserve.

Jets

  • Jets signed TE Zack Kuntz to their active roster.
  • Jets placed OT Duane Brown on injured reserve.
  • Jets signed K Austin Seibert to their practice squad.

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers placed LB Amare Barno on injured reserve.
  • Panthers activated RB Tarik Cohen from the practice squad injured list.

Patriots

  • Patriots claimed DB Marco Wilson off of waivers from the Cardinals.
  • Patriots signed TE La’Michael Pettway to their practice squad.
  • Patriots placed RB Rhamondre Stevenson on injured reserve.

Raiders

Seahawks

  • Seahawks activated LB Levi Bell from the practice squad injured list.

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans signed DB Troy Pride to their practice squad.
  • Texans released WR Davion Davis from their practice squad.

Vikings

