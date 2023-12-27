NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/27

49ers
- 49ers waived RB Jeremy McNichols.
- 49ers signed DT Sebastian Joseph and OT Matt Pryor to their active roster.
Bengals
- Bengals designated DB Cam Taylor-Britt to return from injured reserve.
- Bengals signed DT Domenique Davis to their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills activated DB Kaiir Elam from injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos signed DB Keidron Smith to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers designated DT Mike Greene to return from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DT Phil Hoskins to their active roster.
- Cardinals designated DT Leki Fotu to return from injured rserve.
- Cardinals signed LB Caleb Johnson and DT Jacob Slade to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed QB Maxx Duggan to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders designated LB De’Jon Harris to return from injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived LB Rashaan Evans.
- Cowboys activated OT Matt Waletzko from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons signed OT Ryan Swoboda to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars designated OT Cam Robinson to return from injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets signed TE Zack Kuntz to their active roster.
- Jets placed OT Duane Brown on injured reserve.
- Jets signed K Austin Seibert to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers placed CB Jaire Alexander on the suspended list.
Panthers
- Panthers placed LB Amare Barno on injured reserve.
- Panthers activated RB Tarik Cohen from the practice squad injured list.
Patriots
- Patriots claimed DB Marco Wilson off of waivers from the Cardinals.
- Patriots signed TE La’Michael Pettway to their practice squad.
- Patriots placed RB Rhamondre Stevenson on injured reserve.
Raiders
- Raiders signed TE Zach Gentry off of the Bengals’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed TE Jesper Horsted on injured reserve.
- Raiders waived T Justin Herron.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated LB Levi Bell from the practice squad injured list.
Steelers
- Steelers signed DB Nate Meadors and LB Jaylon Smith to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed DB Troy Pride to their practice squad.
- Texans released WR Davion Davis from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings placed TE T.J. Hockenson and LB D.J. Wonnum on injured reserve.
