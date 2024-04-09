NFL Transactions: Wednesday 4/9

Bills
- Signed OT La’el Collins
Chiefs
- Re-Signed ERFA G Mike Caliendo and DB Nazeeh Johnson
Colts
- Re-Signed S Julian Blackmon
Giants
- Signed WR Miles Boykin
Rams
- Signed CB Tre’Davious White
Seahawks
- Signed OT Max Pircher (International exemption)
- Placed RB Bryant Koback on the retired list
Texans
- Waived LB Myjai Sanders and DB Josh Thompson
- Released WR Alex Bachman
