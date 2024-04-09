NFL Transactions: Wednesday 4/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Chiefs

Colts

Giants

Rams

Seahawks

  • Signed OT Max Pircher (International exemption)
  • Placed RB Bryant Koback on the retired list

Texans

 

