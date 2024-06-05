NFL Transactions: Wednesday 6/5

Bills
- Bills placed OT Tommy Doyle on the reserve/PUP list
Browns
- Browns signed DB Brady Breeze
Chargers
- Chargers released C Corey Linsley
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived WR David White with an injury designation
Panthers
- Panthers waived G Ilm Manning from injured reserve with a settlement
Patriots
- Patriots signed fourth-round G Layden Robinson
Steelers
- Steelers waived WR Izaiah Gathings
- Steelers signed DB Grayland Arnold and DB Cameron Sutton
Titans
- Titans signed second-round DT T’Vondre Sweat
