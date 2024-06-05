NFL Transactions: Wednesday 6/5

Nate Bouda
Bills

Browns

Chargers

Jaguars

  • Jaguars waived WR David White with an injury designation

Panthers

  • Panthers waived G Ilm Manning from injured reserve with a settlement

Patriots

  • Patriots signed fourth-round G Layden Robinson

Steelers

Titans

  • Titans signed second-round DT T’Vondre Sweat

