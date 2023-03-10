NFLTR Review: Free Agency Five – Potential Bargains & Landmines

The start of the 2023 NFL league year is just around the corner. In this issue:

Five potential bargains, including long-term LTs & perhaps the next Geno Smith

Five landmines to be wary of, like some big-name skill position players

Recapping a packed week before free agency

Five Free Agent Bargains & Five Landmines

In just a couple of days, the “legal tampering” period will open at noon on Monday and free agency will officially kick off with a wave of deals, even if they can’t become official until the start of the league year on March 15. That initial feed frenzy should last a week or so, with things slowing down to a drip after that.

Every year there are surprises, whether it’s players who make more than expected or less. Every year there are potential bargains to be found even if it’s not immediately obvious, as the Jaguars can attest after their wave of free agent signings that were almost universally panned a year ago instead became key pieces in their AFC South title.

Of course, the wave of cuts this past week, many of whom were big-ticket free-agent signings from a couple of years ago, is a reminder there’s more fool’s gold than gold most of the time in March.

This class is especially interesting. It’s not the strongest free-agent class we’ve ever seen. The talent at the top isn’t nearly as strong and the depth tails off quicker than in past years. That’s not to say there won’t be good players available, but teams will have to be careful not to step on a landmine while hunting for a bargain.

Here’s a look at five players I think have a chance to return value, as well as five players who could leave a GM regretful in a year or two:

Bargains

Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn

Both Wynn and the Patriots appear to be pretty happy to be getting a fresh start away from each other. New England spent a first-round pick on Wynn hoping to land a long-term left tackle. Instead, he leaves after five seasons in which he never played a full season.

For his part, Wynn seemed to really not appreciate being moved from the left side to the right side, where he’d never played, in a contract year. NFL linemen will tell you changing sides is like re-learning how to do everything with your non-dominant hand. It’s no wonder Wynn’s PFF grades all fell off a cliff this year. He was PFF’s 72nd tackle in 2022. From 2019 to 2021, he was 33rd, 11th and 30th.

A lot of teams would easily take that kind of production at left tackle. For a squad in a pinch at the position this offseason — say, the Chiefs? — there’s a strong case to be made that Wynn could be a buy-low opportunity at left tackle that pays off in a big way down the road. The risk is Wynn’s health, as he’s only been available for about half the games on his rookie contract due to various injuries, including a torn Achilles that wiped out his rookie year and injuries to his toe, knee and foot over the years. But that’s also why he’s unlikely to break the bank. My hunch is he’ll be looking for a one-year deal to try and rebuild his value, and while his agent will likely look for $10 million, it could be less, perhaps only $6 million.

Coming into the league, a lot of people expected Wynn to shift inside to guard due to his lack of size and length. He’s listed at 6-2 and 310 pounds, which makes him among the smallest starting tackles in the NFL. However, he’s made up for it with quick feet and good technique. He’s proven he can hang at tackle, and teams value finding a starting tackle more than a starting guard, as the former is much harder. The position flexibility is worth noting, though.

Saints QB Jameis Winston

We all love talking about who the “next” will be. Who’s the next Patrick Mahomes or who’s the next Cooper Kupp, and so on and so forth. Plenty of teams this year will be looking for the next version of Seahawks QB Geno Smith — a veteran quarterback whose NFL career was on the brink of irrelevance but who comes surging back to re-establish themselves as a starter.

Smith’s comeback was pretty unique this past season and will be hard to replicate but there are a lot of quarterbacks who are available this offseason who fit the above description. Teams are going to roll the dice on guys like Baker Mayfield and Gardner Minshew, hoping one of them is a winning lottery ticket. If I had to play that game this offseason, I think I’d put my chips down on Winston.

The former No. 1 pick has fallen on some hard times. Winston became one of a select few quarterbacks to join the 5,000 passing-yard club in 2019 and threw 33 touchdowns. Unfortunately, he also threw 30 interceptions, becoming the charter member of the NFL’s 30/30 club. The Bucs went 7-9, replaced Winston with Tom Brady and won the Super Bowl the next year.

Looking to revive his career, Winston signed with the Saints hoping to get a football PhD from then-HC Sean Payton. He barely played in 2020 but was named the starter for the 2021 season. It seemed like Winston’s time on the sidelines had done him good, as he had just three interceptions and 14 touchdowns through seven games until a torn ACL derailed his season. He started the 2022 season as the starter as well, but cracked vertebrae and a relapse with turnovers (five in three games) cost him his job again. Once again, Winston is a free agent with an uncertain future.

Winston has always had great arm talent, with strong anticipation across the middle of the field and an arm strong enough to test the defense at any level. He’s big, hard to bring down, and though he’s not the most dynamic rusher, he can hurt defenses with his legs. His fatal flaw has been decision-making, as he just simply has been unable to take care of the ball. In 2021 when he appeared to have made strides in that area, it was because of work Payton had done to drill down on his footwork, settling him down and making him less frenetic. There were clear guard rails in the scheme, too, with a reliance on the run game and play-action as opposed to Winston playing hero ball. Winston only averaged 23 attempts per game in 2021. In his three starts in 2022, that rocketed up to 38.

Winston is still only 28 years old. He was talented enough to be the No. 1 pick at one point. Not every team would be able to replicate the environment Winston had some fleeting success in but I think there could be a reward for the one that does.

Saints LB Kaden Elliss

Let’s stick in New Orleans for the next bargain. Elliss is a former seventh-round pick out of Idaho who worked his way from the fringes of the roster to primarily special teams duty over his first three seasons. He was a backup linebacker and special teamer for about half the season. Then in the last eight games, Elliss forced his way into a major role on defense and went nuclear. He finished with 76 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles in basically just half a season.

Kaden Elliss with the SACK! 💪 7-yard loss#PITvsNO | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/yH2TTEp0IL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 13, 2022

He seemingly passed the eye test as well. Pro Football Focus graded Elliss as the No. 7 overall off-ball linebacker in 2022. They particularly liked his work against the run and as a blitzer. Elliss enters free agency without a lot of pedigree or hype but those are impressive numbers that should catch someone’s attention, even in a deep group of linebackers.

New Orleans doesn’t have a lot of cap space and already has LBs DeMario Davis and Pete Werner, so it seems like there’s a good chance Elliss will be trying to prove he’s not a flash in the pan somewhere else.

Eagles OT Andre Dillard

A former first-round pick who had a rough introduction to the NFL and lost the starting left tackle job to Jordan Mailata, Dillard has come up in trade rumors for a few years now. Yet the Eagles held onto him and he was able to work his way back onto the field enough for some flashes in 2021. Philadelphia’s offensive line had better health luck in 2022 and Dillard played just 37 snaps. Still, those flashes from 2021 will be enough to catch some team’s eye.

Since being drafted as a left tackle-only prospect, Dillard has played all over the Eagles’ line, including guard and right tackle. His best position remains left tackle, however. Dillard is a far better pass blocker than run blocker, so scheme fit will be important for him. In offenses that want to drop back and throw the ball a lot, his weakness as a run blocker will be minimized.

It’d be surprising if Dillard was handed another starting job but he’ll have a much better chance to prove himself. Players develop on different tracks. By the time Dillard was healthy and had found his NFL footing, Mailata had developed into a borderline top-100 player and there was zero chance of catching him. Now Dillard will have his opportunity to prove himself and some team could find its future left tackle for cheap.

49ers DE Charles Omenihu

Omenihu arrived in San Francisco in 2021 as a part of a trade deadline deal with the Houston Texans, who gave up on him in his third season for just a sixth-round pick. He returned a lot of value on that pick for the 49ers in 2022, turning into their top rotational pass rusher. Omenihu recorded 4.5 sacks and 16 QB hits last season, and he was 12th in the entire league in pass rush win rate per PFF at 20.7 percent.

Charles Omenihu & Arden Key's signature move that gets them more production than any other is a double-swipe to gain quick access to the edge of the blocker before cornering. The last 2 years each have had career years perfecting it under 49ers DL coach Kris Kocurek. Pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/vJXrPwoUz9 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 16, 2022

At 6-5 and 280 pounds, Omenihu is long and has the size to rush inside over the guards on passing downs. As you can see from the clip, he’s also twitchy enough to threaten the edge, and he has heavy hands to knock away blockers. At this point, his game isn’t consistent or well-rounded enough to be an every-down starter but he’s also only 25. His best football could very well be in front of him.

Landmines

Eagles DT Javon Hargrave

Hargrave just hit double-digit sacks as a defensive tackle in 2022, which is mad impressive. He’s likely going to make a ton of money as a result, as he’s hitting free agency at a good time. Defensive tackles are expected to have a market correction like receivers did last year and $18 million a year has been tossed out as a possibility for Hargrave.

That’s fair value if Hargrave keeps up his production but there’s a decent amount of downside. He just turned 30, which remains a big deal for just about any other position outside of quarterback and the kicking game. Nearly half of his career sacks have come in the past two seasons. Maybe he’s in his prime, but if he regresses to his career mean, $18 million could look like an overpay.

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

There’s been some buzz that Hardman could end up signing a much bigger deal than initially expected thanks to his youth, speed and the overall lack of options at receiver this offseason. He also grades out positively in some of the advanced metrics that have become available for receivers with player-tracking data. Something in the neighborhood of eight figures could be in the works.

That might not trigger as big an uproar as the deal the Jaguars gave WR Christian Kirk last year but it definitely will be controversial. Hardman’s career-high for receiving yards is 693, and he’s been a part-time player in Kansas City’s offense since being drafted in the second round. He didn’t force his way into a bigger role and when opportunity struck this past season in the wake of the Tyreek Hill trade, he ended up battling injuries. From an eye test perspective, he has real speed which is a valuable commodity. His hands are inconsistent and he’s still developing as a route runner, though.

That’s not exactly what a lot of fans think of when they think of a player who could be in the $10-$12 million a year range. But for perspective, that’s what some No. 2 or high-end No. 3 receivers are making these days. A contract in that range would put him in line with what Commanders WR Curtis Samuel, Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Buccaneers WR Russell Gage are making, which isn’t that out of wack. What it comes down to is there are other bets I’d rather make with that money.

Packers WR Allen Lazard

I’ll recycle something I wrote earlier this week about Lazard. There are two things that set Lazard apart from most other receivers in the NFL. He’s a quality blocker — early in his career teams toyed with a move to tight end — and he’s good buds with Aaron Rodgers. In this particular free agent class this particular year, those two attributes are going to end up overvalued.

Lazard himself is perfectly fine in a hyper-specific role in an offense that takes advantage of his strengths as a blocker and his size in the red zone. That’s not something I’d pay a ton for, however. There’s a case to be made that the Packers have been hurt by needing to rely on him as a No. 2 or No. 1 receiver at various points over the past couple of seasons. He’s just not dynamic enough to be anything more than a No. 4 or No. 5 option in a high-functioning pass attack.

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki is on the high end of the spectrum for athleticism at the tight end position, and he has two solid seasons of over 700 yards receiving under his belt. He has a 41-inch vertical jump at 6-6, 250, which makes him a weapon in the red zone. There are going to be some teams very excited about adding him next week.

The issue with Gesicki is his blocking. Some pass-catching tight ends aren’t great blockers but they’re good enough to not be total liabilities if the offense wants to run the ball. That’s not the case with Gesicki, which is why his playing time was cut so much this past season. Everyone has to block in Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel’s offense. Gesicki is basically a 6-6, 250-pound slot receiver and needs to be in an offense tailored to get the most out of his unique skillset.

A lot of free agent signings go wrong because teams screw up when they’re projecting players from other systems into their own. The danger is higher with players as unique as Gesicki. He could land in the perfect spot and have a massive breakout over the next few seasons, and there’s a history of tight ends being better on their second contract than their first. He could also become a non-factor if his new offensive coach has to put in a ton of effort to scheme him into the best positions.

Bills S Jordan Poyer

It hurts a little to put Poyer here, because he’s been so good the past few years. He’s legitimately been one of the best safeties in football. Age catches up faster to defensive backs, however, and Poyer will be 32 in April. After four straight seasons of at least 16 games, Poyer was limited to 12 in 2022 and played through a number of injuries.

He deserves plenty of credit for his toughness but it could also be a sign that his body is starting to break down. Poyer’s agent is Drew Rosenhaus, one of the heavy hitters in the industry. He’s going to be looking for what could be the final payday of his career, and he has the track record over the past few seasons to back that up. There will be some teams, however, who adopt the mantra “it’s better to be out a year early than a year late” when it comes to Poyer, and I would probably be in that group.

This Week In Football

Nickels & Dimes

Quick-hit thoughts and observations from around the NFL…

The more I think about the Geno deal, the more I feel like he got ripped off. He played like a top-10 QB this year but will be 18th or so in salary by September…

I still think the Giants should have let Jones test the market, as I don’t think there would have been many teams lining up to pay him $40 million. Plenty of teams have taken that tack this year, including the Ravens with Jackson and the Chiefs with Brown, and it’s interesting that the Giants and Jones were the lone holdout…

Some people, including yours truly, had pointed out that Darnold is near Mahomes in per-play EPA. He drops a bit with adjustments for context/luck. Ryan Tannehill with the biggest adjustment up, Brock Purdy the biggest down pic.twitter.com/ziVpqO88Zi — Kevin Cole (@KevinCole___) December 28, 2022

One of the issues I think some people have with advanced QB stats like EPA that stops them from buying in is the funky results that come up sometimes that show guys like Garoppolo as high-level players. This attempts to account for that, though it’s still a work in progress…

Expanding on the question higher up about who the next Geno could be in 2022, I think in addition to Winston you can make a case for either Mayfield or Darnold, too. Mayfield played at a decent level in 2020 when he had a strong team around him and was healthy. For various reasons, he hasn’t been afforded that luxury since, and it’s affected his confidence. That’s not a permanent thing, though, and it’s not inconceivable that the right situation could revive him…

As for Darnold, I think he’d look particularly good in San Francisco, though obviously you could say that about a ton of quarterbacks. He’s got plenty of physical talent, it’s just his brain shutting down when he gets pressured that’s been a fatal flaw. Being in San Francisco could minimize that. He’s an interesting backup option to keep in mind there…

More on this later, but this is one of the reasons I might end up higher on the Broncos and Rams for 2023 than others…

Also it’s not a coincidence that the two Super Bowl teams were also two of the healthiest…

The Combine is bordering on ancient history, but it was nice to see a bunch of other people around the NFL catch up to where we’ve been on Anthony Richardson for a while…

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba‘s agility times were so good (sub-7 seconds in the three-cone and sub-4 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle) that I don’t care what his 40 time is. And it won’t be fast…

It’s lowkey hard to figure out potential trade landing spots for Henry. He’s not as good a fit for shotgun-based running schemes because he really needs that runway to build up his speed and power. Most teams won’t want to rebuild their scheme around a 29-year-old running back, so it has to be an existing run-heavy offense. The Falcons are obvious with Arthur Smith, but after that you have the Bears and…?

I haven’t bought the argument that Jackson absolutely needs an agent in his negotiations with the Ravens and it’s malpractice for him not to have one, but this article from Yahoo’s Charles Robinson makes a compelling case…

The 2023 compensatory picks have been released.https://t.co/2SBpYH8Bk0 This thread will document what I got wrong in OTC's projection. — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 9, 2023

This is one of my favorite things every year. It’s a hyper-niche topic and Nick is the foremost public expert on NFL comp picks. Dive in and prepare to get smarter…

And it's the first time in 13 drafts that the Ravens have *not* gotten a compensatory pick https://t.co/HjmgZSU237 — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 9, 2023

Stark comparison between which teams play this game, and which do not…

No comp picks for the Panthers. In fact, only Houston and Jacksonville have been awarded fewer comp picks than the Panthers' 20 since 1994, per the NFL.

Obviously, none of the above was around in '94, but you get the idea. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 9, 2023

This should change going forward. The 49ers got seven comp picks this year, including three in the third round for minority hires. San Francisco has seen Robert Saleh, Mike McDaniel and DeMeco Ryans take head coaching jobs as well as Martin Mayhew and Ran Carthon land GM jobs. In total, that’s eight third-round comp picks, significant value. And you can bet Panthers owner Dave Tepper was paying attention. Carolina made several hires with an eye toward stockpiling its own potential comp pick pipeline, including DC Ejiro Evero, OC Thomas Brown and VP of player personnel Adrian Wilson. As long as they stay with the team for two seasons, they qualify for a pick. Current VP of football administration Samir Suleiman is also a potential future GM candidate, and assistant HC Duce Staley has garnered head coaching interest in the past…