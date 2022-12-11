No Deal Considered Imminent For Odell Beckham Jr

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr finished up his free agency tour last week, meeting with the Bills, Giants and Cowboys.

Indications were that Beckham would be close to deciding on his next team soon after visiting these teams with the Cowboys being the most likely landing spot.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Ian Rapoport reports that all parties involved are in a “holding pattern” while Beckham considers his options. These teams are reportedly moving forward with what they have and don’t know whether Beckham will sign with them.

There have been some concerns about Beckham requiring more time to return to game action following the torn ACL he suffered late last season.

Rapoport says there’s still a chance another team could enter the mix, but currently, there are no other visits scheduled for Beckham.

Beckham recently said on LeBron James’ Thursday Night Football alternate feed of The Shop that he doesn’t see the point in playing during the preseason.

“I’ve played football for a long time,” Beckham said. “I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play (in the) regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on.”

Prior reports mentioned that Beckham was seeking a long-term deal that would allow him to finish out his career with one team. Although, Rapoport says he’s now “weighing various scenarios.”

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.