No Deal Imminent Between Derek Carr & Jets, Carr Expected To Make More Visits

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, no deal is considered imminent between the Jets and QB Derek Carr following his recent visit with the team.

Breer explains that the two parties left the meeting with the understanding that they both will take their time considering their options before potentially reconvening.

Carr is expected to make visits to other teams, per Breer and the Jets are “methodically surveying” quarterback options.

Reports have said that Carr is seeking $35 million per year, but Breer thinks this could be tough for him to secure, even as a free agent right now. Instead, Breer can see Carr securing a starting job, but at less money than he wants.

For the Jets, Breer says “it seems clear that Aaron Rodgers (under the right circumstances) would be their first choice.”

Breer adds that other options for the Jets could include Ryan Tannehill, Jimmy Garoppolo, Geno Smith or possibly even Daniel Jones.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

The Raiders released Carr last week before his contract guarantees locked in.

In 2022, Carr appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.