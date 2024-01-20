No Extension Expected For Mike McCarthy, Enters Final Year Of Contract

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that despite remaining in place as the Cowboys head coach for the 2024 season, Mike McCarthy will not receive a contract extension.

Instead, McCarthy will enter the final year of his contract.

Most teams prefer to not have a head coach in a contract year, but the Cowboys have done this in the past, most notably with Jason Garrett on two seperate occassions.

McCarthy said that he’s fine not getting an extension at this point and that his focus remains on playoff success.

However, sources have told Schefter that McCarthy could have a tough time filling coaching staff positions this offseason if he has one year remaining on his contract.

Beyond that, Schefter says that are questions about how the players will react to McCarthy’s status if things aren’t going so well for the team.

McCarthy, 60, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following their disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy has a record of 40-25 in four years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.