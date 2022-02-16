No Felony Charges For Adrian Peterson

According to TMZ, veteran RB Adrian Peterson will not face felony domestic violence charges despite being arrested while leaving LAX airport in Los Angeles last Sunday.

The District Attorney’s office told TMZ that Peterson would not be charged. However, the case will now be sent to the Los Angeles City Attorney, who could opt for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

TMZ, citing a source, also reports the incident occurred when Peterson attempted to remove his wife’s wedding ring, which caused marks to her hand.

According to TMZ, the plane actually had to turn around and link up with the gate again after an apparent verbal and physical altercation between Peterson and his wife.

A preliminary investigation showed that the alleged victim was seen to have sustained a small mark from the incident. Peterson’s wife reportedly stayed on the plane and departed with the rest of the passengers, with Peterson being arrested.

Peterson, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2007. After 10 seasons in Minnesota, Peterson signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Saints. The Saints later traded Peterson to the Cardinals for a 2018 sixth-round pick back in 2017. However, Arizona cut him loose and he eventually signed on with Washington.

Washington brought Peterson back on a two-year contract worth $8 million that included an option before releasing him coming out of the preseason last year. He eventually signed on with the Lions. He was out of football for months before catching on with the Titans in November. He lasted three games before being cut.

The Seahawks signed Peterson to their practice squad during the season.

In 2021, Peterson appeared in four games for the Seahawks and Titans and rushed for 98 yards on 38 carries (2.6 YPC) to go along with four receptions for eight yards receiving and two touchdowns.