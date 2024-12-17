Norfolk State Hiring Michael Vick As Head Coach

According to David Teel of the Virginia Post, Norfolk State has finalized a deal to sign Michael Vick as their next head coach.

Teel also reports Vick has already reached out to potential members of his coaching staff and could bring in some “familiar” names.

Vick has said previously that getting into coaching could be a possibility for him and he worked with Andy Reid for a few seasons while they were in Philadelphia.

He also spent time as a Chiefs’ coaching intern under Reid in 2017 and was an advisor to the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

There was some rumor in recent weeks that Vick was set to take the head coach job at Sacramento State, but it appears those reports were false. He’s now heading back to his home state of Virginia.

It marks the official start of Vick’s coaching career.

Vick, 44, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Falcons back in 2001. He spent six years with the Falcons before he served 21 months in prison for his involvement in an illegal dogfighting ring.

Vick later got a second chance with the Eagles and played five seasons in Philadelphia. After that, Vick spent a season with the Jets and Steelers respectively.

For his career, Vick threw for 22,464 yards while completing 56.2 percent of his passes to go along with 133 touchdowns and 88 interceptions. He also totaled 6,109 yards rushing including a season in which he ran for over 1,000 yards.

Vick was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and won the Comeback Player of the Year in 2010.