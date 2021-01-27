Northwestern Signs HC Pat Fitzgerald To 10-Year Extension

According to Pete Thamel, Northwestern has agreed to a 10-year contract extension with HC Pat Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald has attracted a lot of interest from the NFL, including this past year. Thamel says multiple teams reached out to Fitzgerald and two made a heavy push.

He’s long been something of a white whale in NFL circles, with nine requested interviews the past five years.

However, Fitzgerald rebuffed the league yet again and now is tied to Northwestern through the 2030 season.

Fitzgerald, 46, was hired as a defensive backs coach for Northwestern back in 2001 and he eventually worked his way up to head coach in 2006.

During his 13 years as the Wildcats’ head coach, Fitzgerald has led the team to a record of 106-81 (56.7 percent), which includes 10 bowl game appearances.