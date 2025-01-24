Notre Dame S Xavier Watts Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

Notre Dame S Xavier Watts announced he has declared to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’s among the best safeties available in this year’s draft.

Watts, 23, was a consensus All-American in 2024. He also earned the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for being the best defensive player in college football in 2023 and was a unanimous All-American the same year.

During his college career, Watts appeared in 55 games and recorded 188 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 13 interceptions, 18 pass defenses, two forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and scored two defensive touchdowns.