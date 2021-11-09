Odell Beckham Jr Has Also Spoken With Patriots, Chiefs & Saints

Jordan Schultz reports that Odell Beckham Jr’s representatives have also spoken with the Patriots, Chiefs and Saints.

This comes a few hours after Schultz reported that Beckham had prioritized the Packers as his top destination.

After Beckham officially cleared waivers on Tuesday, Josina Anderson mentioned that her understanding of the situation was that Beckham will take some time and assess the best situation for him with several options still on the table.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him, making him scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.