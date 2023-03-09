Odell Beckham Jr Holding Workout Friday, Giants & Patriots Attending

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will be holding a workout for NFL teams on Friday in Arizona.

Raanan adds that this will be a chance for Beckham to show the league where he’s at physically after missing the entire 2022 season coming off of a torn ACL.

According to Raanan, the Giants are expected to be among the teams in attendance on Friday.

Doug Kyed reports that the Patriots will be in attendance tomorrow for the workout.

Beckham drew interest from a number of teams last year including the Giants and Cowboys.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters at the Combine that he’s had indirect contact with Beckham and even spoken with his mother.

“He’s somebody that I have the same kind of interest that I had in him during the season,” Jones said of Beckham, per Todd Archer.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.