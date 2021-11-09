Odell Beckham Officially Clears Waivers, Now Free Agent

Ian Rapoport reports that Odell Beckham officially passed through waivers unclaimed on Tuesday and is now a free agent.

It would have cost a team $7.25 million to claim Beckham after he agreed to a restructured contract with the Browns last week.

Jordan Schultz reported earlier that Beckham has prioritized the Packers as his No. 1 destination.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him, making him scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.

We’ll have more on Beckham as the news is available.