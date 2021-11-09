Odell Beckham Prioritizing Packers As Destination?

According to a report by Jordan Schultz, former Browns WR Odell Beckham has prioritized the Packers as his No. 1 destination if he clears waivers today.

Beckham was officially waived by the Browns on Monday and it’s considered likely that he goes unclaimed given he’d cost a team $7.25 million otherwise.

It’s also not clear if the Packers are as interested in Beckham as he is in Green Bay.

Beckham would like to join a contending team after or if he clears waivers. The Seattle Seahawks are the team that has come up most consistently as a potential next team for Beckham before this. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Monday didn’t rule out claiming Beckham in fact, and they do have enough cap space to take on his contract should they go that route.

The Saints and 49ers have also been mentioned as potential landing spots for Beckham.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers.

The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him, making him scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.

