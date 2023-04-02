Odell Beckham Seeking One-Year, $15M Deal?

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, free agent WR Odell Beckham is believed to be looking for a one-year, $15 million contract from a team this offseason.

At one point, there was talk that Beckham was asking for around $20 million per year. However, Cimini suggests that a deal in the range of $10 million to $12 million including incentives is more likely.

Beckham previously held a private workout for interested teams in Arizona. There were reportedly 11 teams in attendance including the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns, and Ravens. A few of those teams have since made moves that likely take them out of the running.

Beckham pushed back on some reports saying he’s looking for $20 million a year but said on social media he’s not playing for $4 million either.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

