Odell Beckham Wants To Join Contending Team Where He’ll Be Happy & Productive

According to Adam Schefter, former Browns WR Odell Beckham would like to join a contending team after or if he clears waivers.

Schefter says Beckham believes he’ll be happy and productive in a winning environment. He still has to pass through waivers, but Schefter says a source told him there could be issues if the wrong team claims him, though it’s not clear what they meant by that.

Regardless, Beckham’s $7.25 million remaining salary should be enough of a deterrent for most teams, as just a handful have that amount in available cap space currently.

The Browns and Beckham agreed to a reworked contract that will free Cleveland of some responsibility toward Beckham’s contract in exchange for him officially being placed on waivers on Monday.

Mike Florio reported Thursday the Saints, 49ers and Seahawks are worth watching as landing spots for Beckham, as long as he clears waivers.

Beckham’s situation in Cleveland continued to sour after he caught just one pass for six yards in Week 8. Beckham’s father posted a clip on social media of all the times Browns QB Baker Mayfield has either missed or not thrown to an open Beckham, which catalyzed a divorce between Beckham and the Browns.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers.

The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him, making him scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.

We’ll have more on Beckham as the news is available.