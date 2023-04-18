Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Visiting Cardinals, Eagles, Jets

According to Mike Garafolo, Ohio State OT Paris Johnson has visits with the Cardinals, Eagles and Jets on his schedule.

Johnson is widely seen as a contender to be the first offensive tackle off the board and could go as high as the top 10.

The Eagles pick No. 10 and the Jets No. 15. The Cardinals pick No. 3 but a lot of people believe they’d like to trade back, which would make Johnson an option for them with a lower pick.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Johnson, 21, moved from right guard to left tackle in 2022 and was a consensus All-American in his final season at Ohio State.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Johnson rated as his No. 12 overall prospect and his No. 1 tackle. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Vikings RT Brian O’Neill.

During his three-year college career, Johnson appeared in 31 games and made 26 starts, 13 at right guard and 13 at left tackle.