Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

According to Pete Thamel, Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins has elected for forego his senior year and declared to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’s among the top running backs available in this year’s class.

Judkins, 21, transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Ole Miss. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and 2023, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

During his college career, Judkins appeared in 42 games and recorded 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards (5.1 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 59 receptions for 442 yards (7.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.