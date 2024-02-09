Ohio State Targeting UCLA HC Chip Kelly As Offensive Coordinator

According to Pete Thamel, Ohio State is expected to target UCLA coach Chip Kelly to become their next offensive coordinator.

Thamel writes that a deal could be finalized on Friday.

Kelly reportedly interviewed twice for the Raiders before they settled on Luke Getsy. He also interviewed for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator job.

Kelly, 60, was hired by the Eagles back in 2013 as their head coach following an outstanding four-year run at Oregon. He lasted just under three years in Philadelphia before he was fired during the 2015 season.

The 49ers hired him as their head coach soon after but he spent just one season in San Francisco before he was fired. He returned to the college ranks as the head coach at UCLA.

During his NFL coaching career, Kelly produced a record of 28-35 (44.4 percent) as an NFL head coach for Philadelphia and San Francisco including one playoff appearance while he was with the Eagles.

As a college coach, Kelly amassed a 46-7 record in four years at Oregon with an appearance in the BCS championship and a 35-34 record in six years at UCLA.