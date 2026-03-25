Ohio State WR Carnell Tate Has Top 30 Visits Scheduled With Five More Teams

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate said he has official top-30 visits scheduled with the Titans, Saints, Commanders, Giants, and Chiefs, per Daniel Oyefusi.

Tate also mentioned he’s already visited with the Browns.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Tate is among the best receivers available in this year’s class and could be a top-10 pick when it’s all said and done.

Tate, 20, was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the country before signing with Ohio State. He helped the Buckeyes win the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

He declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after his junior season.

During his three-year college career at Ohio State, Tate appeared in 39 games and recorded 121 receptions for 1,872 yards (15.5 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.