Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II Has Meetings Scheduled With Six Teams At Combine

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II has formal meetings scheduled with six teams at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Per Ryan Fowler, the six teams are as follows: Broncos, Chargers, Colts, Chiefs, Dolphins and Steelers

CBS Sports has Gordon ranked as the No. 9 overall RB on their big board. He’s expected to be a late-day-two or early-day-three pick in the draft.

Gordon, 21, was a two-year starter at Oklahoma State. He won the Doak Walker Award in 2023 for being college football’s best running back, while he was also named a Unanimous All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

During his three-year college career, Gordon appeared in 39 games and recorded 537 rushing attempts for 2,920 yards (5.4 YPC) and 36 touchdowns, to go along with 80 receptions for 585 yards (7.3 YPC) and four touchdowns.