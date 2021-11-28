Oklahoma Targeting Kliff Kingsbury As Potential Replacement For Lincoln Riley

Adam Schefter reports that Oklahoma is targeting Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury as a potential replacement for HC Lincoln Riley, who is departing to accept the head coaching position at USC.

Kingsbury is currently in his third season as the Cardinals’ head coach after taking the job in 2019 and has one year left on his contract. However, Arizona has an option for the 2023 season.

Based on the Cardinals’ success this season, it seems likely that Arizona would be willing to address Kingsbury’s contract at some point in the near future.

Kingsbury, 42, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired back in November. USC later hired him as their offensive coordinator.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which includes three Bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury has led the Cardinals to an overall record of 22-20-1 and has yet to make the playoffs.

We will have more news on Kingsbury as it becomes available.