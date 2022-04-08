Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Scheduled To Visit Five Teams Next Week

According to Adam Schefter, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral is scheduled to visit with five teams next week, including the Panthers, Eagles, Steelers, Saints, and Falcons.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Corral, 23, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft as a redshirt junior.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compares Corral to Jets QB Zach Wilson.

During his four-year college career, Corral completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,281 yards (9.1 YPA), 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 37 games. He also added 334 rush attempts for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

For more on Corral’s other pre-draft visits, check out our 2022 NFL Draft Visits Tracker.