We will be tracking pre-draft meetings with prospects for teams ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft set to start on Thursday, April 28. Be sure to check back here throughout the offseason for updates to the 2022 NFL Draft Visits Tracker.

It’s not clear if there will be any restrictions on meetings or visits as there have been the past two years because of the pandemic. In the past, this is how things have traditionally worked.

NFL teams can speak with draft-eligible players at any of the major all-star games, pro days or the NFL Scouting Combine. Even if it’s not reported, teams do tend to speak to most of the players they view as draftable at these events. The NFL Scouting Combine is set to return starting March 1 after a hiatus in 2021.

At the Combine, teams can speak with any player, but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.

Teams can also host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Virtual meetings over Zoom have become a fixture the past two years and it would seem likely those would continue in some form.

2022 NFL Draft Visits

Broncos

A total of 38 NFL scouts and executives attended the game between the University of Pittsburgh and North Carolina, including Broncos GM George Paton. The main attraction presumably was Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett and North Carolina QB Sam Howell. (Johnny McGonigal)

Browns

Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett says the Browns were one of the first teams that he spoke with at the Senior Bowl. (Mary Kay Cabot)

Buccaneers

Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett says he has met with both the Buccaneers and the Panthers at the Senior Bowl. (NFL)

Commanders

Commanders GM Martin Mayhew has visited Oxford to spend time with and watch Ole Miss QB Matt Corral. (Dane Brugler)

Eagles

A total of 38 NFL scouts and executives attended the game between the University of Pittsburgh and North Carolina, including Eagles GM Howie Roseman. The main attraction presumably was Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett and North Carolina QB Sam Howell. (Johnny McGonigal)

Falcons

Liberty QB Malik Willis and Georgia OG Jamaree Salyer have both met with the Falcons at the Senior Bowl. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Panthers

Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan scouted Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett in person against Duke. (Joe Person)

Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan scouted Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett in person against Duke. (Joe Person)
Pickett says he has met with both the Buccaneers and the Panthers at the Senior Bowl. (NFL)

Raiders

A total of 38 NFL scouts and executives attended the game between the University of Pittsburgh and North Carolina, including then-Raiders GM Mike Mayock. The main attraction presumably was Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett and North Carolina QB Sam Howell. (Johnny McGonigal)

Saints

Liberty QB Malik Willis said that the Saints are among the teams he’s met with at the Senior Bowl this week. ( NFL

Steelers

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler mentions the Steelers have done extensive homework on North Carolina QB Sam Howell . He does not know if that means they are high on him or not, though.

. He does not know if that means they are high on him or not, though. Steelers GM Kevin Colbert has seen Howell in person multiple times this season. (Brugler)

Colbert attended the game between Pittsburgh and North Carolina, presumably to scout both Howell and Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett. (Johnny McGonigal)

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, Colbert, senior assistant of college scouting Rick Reiprish and OC Matt Canada met with Liberty QB Malik Willis at the Senior Bowl. (Mark Kaboly)

Nevada QB Carson Strong said he met with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Monday at the Senior Bowl. (Ray Fittipaldo)

Vikings

A total of 38 NFL scouts and executives attended the game between the University of Pittsburgh and North Carolina, including then-Vikings GM Rick Spielman. The main attraction presumably was Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett and North Carolina QB Sam Howell. (Johnny McGonigal)