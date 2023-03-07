Optimism Raiders & Josh Jacobs Can Get Extension Done Before July Deadline

Tyler Dragon of USA Today reports that the Raiders and Josh Jacobs are hopeful they can reach an agreement on a long-term agreement before the July 17 deadline.

According to Dragon, there’s optimism on both sides about a potential deal in the coming months.

The Raiders officially placed the franchise tag on Jacobs before Tuesday’s deadline.

If the two parties are unable to reach an agreement on an extension, Joacobs would make just over $10 million fully guaranteed in 2023 before becoming and unrestricted free agent.

Jacobs, 24, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

The Raiders declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options last year, which is why he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jacobs appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and rushed for 1,653 yards on 340 carries (4.9 YPC) to go along with 53 receptions for 400 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.