Raiders Sign Second-Round OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Raiders announced that they have signed second-round OL Jackson Powers-Johnson to his rookie deal and have wrapped up signing their 2024 draft class.

Powers-Johnson, 21, was a one-year starter at Oregon and earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2023, along with a first-team All-Pac12 selection. He won the Rimington Award for being the best center in college football.

The Raiders selected him with the No. 44 pick in the second round of the 2024 draft.

The No. 44 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $8,649,444 contract that includes a $3,110,505 signing bonus and will carry a $1,572,626 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Broncos OL Quinn Meinerz.

During his college career, Powers-Johnson appeared in 36 games and made 17 starts including 13 at center.