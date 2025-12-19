Packers Activate DL Brenton Cox Off Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers announced they activated DL Brenton Cox Jr. off injured reserve on Friday.
Green Bay designated him to return earlier this month.
Cox, 25, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2023.
He is in the final year of a three-year, $2.6 million contract and is set to be a restricted free agent.
In 2025, Cox has appeared in one game for the Packers and did not record any statistics.
