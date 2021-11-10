Packers Activate LT David Bakhtiari From PUP List

The Green Bay Packers officially activated LT David Bakhtiari from the PUP list on Wednesday, according to Field Yates.

Bakhtiari has been working his way back from a torn ACL and Green Bay had to activate him today or he would have been out for the season.

It remains to be seen when Bakhtiari will return to the lineup for the Packers.

Bakhtiari, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his five-year, $53.34 million contract that included $16 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million extension last year.

Bakhtiari’s contract included a $30 million signing bonus and another $30 million-plus available in March roster bonuses in the first few years of the deal.

In 2020, Bakhtiari appeared in 12 games for the Packers, making 12 starts for them. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.