Packers Activate OL Billy Turner, Release OT Adrian Ealy

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve activated G/T Billy Turner from the COVID-19 list and released T Adrian Ealy from their practice squad.

Turner, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He spent over two years in Miami before he was waived during the 2016 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos.

Turner re-signed with Denver in 2018 on a one-year, $2 million contract. He later departed for a four-year, $28 million contract with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

In 2021, Turner has appeared in and started 13 games at tackle for the Packers.