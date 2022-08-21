Packers Activating LT David Bakhtiari

Packers HC Matt LaFleur announced they are activating LT David Bakhtiari from the PUP list, per Wes Hodkiewicz.

Bakhtiari is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered late in the 2020 season.

Bakhtiari, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his five-year, $53.34 million contract that included $16 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million extension last year.

Bakhtiari’s original contract included a $30 million signing bonus and another $30 million-plus available in March roster bonuses in the first few years of the deal.

In 2021, Bakhtiari appeared in and started one game for the Packers at left tackle.