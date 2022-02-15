Packers Announce Byron Storer As New Assistant ST Coach

The Packers announced they have hired Byron Storer as an assistant special teams coach.
#Packers hire Byron Storer as assistant special teams coach 📰 https://t.co/Wd3sWq5Cl9
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 15, 2022
Storer was in the same role in Las Vegas with new Packers ST coach Rich Bisaccia.
Storer, 37, had a short career as a fullback with the Buccaneers before joining Tampa Bay as an assistant special teams coach in 2010. He had a stint with the Chargers in a similar role starting in 2012.
He was out of the league for five years before being hired by the Raiders as an assistant special teams coach in 2018.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!