Packers Announce Byron Storer As New Assistant ST Coach

The Packers announced they have hired Byron Storer as an assistant special teams coach.

Storer was in the same role in Las Vegas with new Packers ST coach Rich Bisaccia.

Storer, 37, had a short career as a fullback with the Buccaneers before joining Tampa Bay as an assistant special teams coach in 2010. He had a stint with the Chargers in a similar role starting in 2012.

He was out of the league for five years before being hired by the Raiders as an assistant special teams coach in 2018.