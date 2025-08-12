Packers Announced Three Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced they have waived CB Isaiah Dunn with an injury designation.

This is in addition to previously announced moves of waiving RB Jalen White with an injury designation and signing RB Tyrion Davis-Price.

Davis-Price, 24, was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He was waived in December of 2023 before joining the Niners’ practice squad.

The Eagles later signed Davis-Price to a futures deal for the 2024 season but cut him loose in May. Tennessee signed him to a two-year deal earlier this offseason before releasing him.

In 2023, Davis-Price appeared in one game and rushed six times for 21 yards (3.5 YPA) and scored one rushing touchdown.

Dunn, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State following the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2.45 million deal and made the roster coming out of the preseason.

The Jets waived Dunn during roster cuts in 2022 and he was claimed by the Seahawks. Seattle let Dunn go the following summer and he had a stint with the Steelers in camp.

The Packers signed Dunn to a futures contract for the 2025 season in January.

In 2021, Dunn appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded seven total tackles and two pass defenses.