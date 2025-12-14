Packers Believe Micah Parsons Has Torn ACL

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is reporting that the Packers believe EDGE Micah Parsons suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Parson was attempting to get to Broncos QB Bo Nix when his buckled a bit. He immediately grabbed at his knee before being taken to the locker room by the team’s training staff.

This would be a terrible blow to the Packers Super Bowl hopes, as Parsons has been a game-changer for their defense.

An ACL injury would not only cost Parsons the remainder of this season, but could cut into his 2026 season as well.

Parsons, 26, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks before the 2025 season. Green Bay instantly handed Parsons a four-year, $186 million extension, keeping him under team control through 2029.

Entering today’s game, Parsons had appeared in 13 games for the Packers and recorded 39 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

We’ll have more regarding Parsons as the news is available.