Packers Broached Contract Extension With WR Romeo Doubs

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Packers have broached the topic of an extension with WR Romeo Doubs.

Fowler describes the talks as “cursory” and notes Doubs is setting himself up to cash in handsomely as a free agent this coming offseason given the perpetual demand for receivers.

He adds the Packers have shown no interest in trading Doubs, who’s establishing himself as the No. 1 receiver for Green Bay so far this season and appears to have moved past the frustrations he had with his role last year.

Doubs, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Packers out of Nevada in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4,343,916 rookie contract that included a $683,916 signing bonus.

He’s set to make a base salary of $3.4 million in 2025 under the Proven Performance Escalator and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026

In 2025, Doubs has appeared in four games for the Packers and caught 13 passes on 19 targets for 179 yards and four touchdowns.