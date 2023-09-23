Packers Call Up RB Patrick Taylor & CB Corey Ballentine For Week 3

The Green Bay Packers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated RB Patrick Taylor and CB Corey Ballentine for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor has been on and off of the Packers’ practice squad ever since.

In 2023, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Packers and has six carries for 23 yards.