Packers CEO Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers Will Be Back

On Monday, Packers CEO Mark Murphy said during an appearance on “The 5th Quarter Show” on WNFL in Green Bay that QB Aaron Rodgers “will be back” with the team in 2021.

“We’re not idiots,” Murphy said, per Mark Daniels. “Aaron Rodgers will be back, he’s our leader.”

Rodgers’ future in Green Bay has been the subject of a great deal of speculation over the past few days following his post-game comments about his future being uncertain.

Last night, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a league source, reported that Rodgers wants a new contract, which would give him some clarity on his future in Green Bay.

Rodgers has another three years remaining on his current deal and is owed $22.35 million in 2021, $25.5 million in 2022, and $25.5 million in 2023. He currently ranks fifth in new-money average value among quarterbacks and is coming off of an MVP season.

It’s worth mentioning that Packers HC Matt LaFleur also said he fully expects Rodgers to back with the team next season.

“I sure as hell hope so,” LaFleur said. “I mean, the guy is the MVP of this league. He is the heart and soul of our football team. Hell yeah, he better be back here. He’s our leader. Just so appreciative of him buying into what we’re trying to get done around here and leading that group. His voice carries a lot of weight in that locker room.”

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Trading Rodgers this offseason would result in $5.516 million of cap room and $31,556,000 in dead money.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

