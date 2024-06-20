Packers Claim K James Turner Off Waivers From Lions

The Green Bay Packers have claimed K James Turner off waivers, per the NFL transaction wire.

He was just cut by the Lions after they signed UFL breakout K Jake Bates to a contract.

Turner takes the roster spot of K Jack Podlesny who was waived by the Packers. He’s the third kicker on the roster.

Turner, 23, started his college career at Louisville before transferring to Michigan for his final season, winning the national title.

He signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but was waived in June.

During his five-year college career, Turner made 65-80 field goal attempts (81.3 percent) and 189-192 extra points (98.5 percent) in 57 games.