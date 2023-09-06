Packers Cut Three Players From IR With Settlements

The Green Bay Packers officially cut RB Tyler Goodson, LS Broughton Hatcher, and DB Tarvarius Moore from injured reserve with settlements, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Moore, 26, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Southern Mississippi in 2018. He finsihed the final year of a four-year, $3.351 million rookie deal and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Packers signed Moore to a contract back in March.

In 2022, Moore appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and made eight total tackles.