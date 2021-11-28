Packers Declined To Offer Odell Beckham More Than Veteran Minimum, Leading To Him Choosing Rams

According to Adam Schefter, Rams WR Odell Beckham had a sincere interest in joining the Green Bay Packers but the team refused to offer more than the minimum salary, plus incentives.

Schefter adds Beckham’s camp asked the Packers on multiple occasions to increase their offer but they declined. So he chose the Rams.

“He wasn’t going to take the same, or less money, to go to Green Bay [over Los Angeles],” a source explained to Schefter.

Other sources told Schefter they thought the Rams became the favorite as soon as they entered the running. Beckham signed his deal with Los Angeles 48 hours after the team engaged his camp.

However, one source thought if the Packers had been more aggressive financially, that might have changed things.

Beckham and the Rams face off against the Packers in Week 12.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and one for the Rams. He’s caught 19 of 37 targets for 250 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.