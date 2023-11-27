Packers Designate DB Eric Stokes To Return From IR

The Green Bay Packers officially designated DB Eric Stokes to return from injured reserve on Monday.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Packers to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Stokes, 24, was a three-year starter at Georgia and was named second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Packers selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Stokes signed a four-year, $11,925,523 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $6,033,108 signing bonus. The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Stokes appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 26 tackles, no interceptions and no pass defenses.