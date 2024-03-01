Packers Discussing Revised Contract With Aaron Jones

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports the Packers have met with RB Aaron Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, at the NFL scouting combine to discuss a revised contract that would reduce his 2024 cap figure.

Green Bay currently has $14,175,514 in cap and requires creating space. Jones carries a cap figure of $17,028,824 for next season.

Jones, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers out of UTEP back in 2017. The Packers re-signed Jones in 2021 after he played out his rookie deal to a four-year, $48 million deal with $13 million guaranteed.

The Packers restructured Jones’ deal back in February of last year to clear $11.8 million in cap space. He’s set to make a base salary of $11 million in 2024.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 11 games and recorded 142 rushing attempts for 656 yards (4.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 30 receptions for 233 yards (7.8 YPC) and one touchdown.