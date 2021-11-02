Packers Doing Homework On TE Options Ahead Of Trade Deadline

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that several teams around the NFL believe the Packers are doing homework on tight ends leading up to the trade deadline.

Fowler mentions Evan Engram and Hayden Hurst as high-end trade options for Green Bay to consider with Jordan Akins and Jacob Hollister being more affordable options.

The Packers just lost starting TE Robert Tonyan for the season due to an ACL tear, so it would not be surprising to see them add someone at the position.

They do have Josiah Deguara and Marcedes Lewis on their roster among other options, but depth could be needed.

Engram, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

Engram is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022

In 2021, Engram has appeared in six games and caught 23 passes for 186 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Akins, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Akins will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Akins has appeared in eight games for the Texans and caught 19 passes for 177 yards receiving and no touchdowns.